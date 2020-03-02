RE: Picket fence eyed for popular Dundas Peak lookout

I’m 15 years old and a concerned citizen of Flamborough, writing to raise awareness and encourage support for a barrier fence on Dundas Peak.

I live close to this tourist hot spot and frequently hear sirens as first responders rush to Dundas Peak to rescue people who have fallen. Fortunately, most who fall escape serious injury. Some, however, aren't so lucky, like the 24-year-old man who died last May.

It would seem to me that more and more lives are at risk each year due to increased visitors to the site. Something has to be done about this. It is time to prevent injury and death. The existing wall is not very high, not at the edge of the cliff and doesn’t stop people from going to the edge of the cliff or accidentally falling off.

I’m in full support of building a wall on the edge of the peak. I think that the proposed design of a see-through, 1.2-metre-high fence is excellent. It is high enough to keep people from climbing over, and maybe adding points at the top would discourage potential climbers.

I get it that people want to take good pictures, but you can put your lens through the fence or lift the camera above. I know that this barrier won’t stop everyone, but it will at least ensure the safety of the people who don’t intentionally put themselves at risk – like little kids who don’t know any better.

What is more important? Excitement, adventure and beautiful, unobstructed pictures, or the safety of human life? I vote for life, every time.

Meaghan Hamstra,

Flamborough