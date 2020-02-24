Slow and insufficient internet connectivity in many parts of Flamborough impacts families, children trying to do their homework, home-based entrepreneurs and many small to medium-sized businesses who operate in Flamborough.

In the digital age, it’s simply not possible to operate a household or a business without good internet speed and quality.

In December, the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce convened a meeting of stakeholders on this matter, which I attended. We heard about the struggles of two Flamborough businesses grappling with necessary daily transactions. Plus, we discussed the challenge this poses to attracting new businesses to Flamborough that will bring more local jobs, investment and add to our quality of life.

The good news is that since that meeting, Bell Canada has announced plans to invest $400 million in the expansion of broadband access across the city. While this is most certainly a step in the right direction, I fear this will not address some of the needs of rural Flamborough. More needs to be done.

To that end, I’ve written to the federal minister of innovation, science and industry, asking him to look into why households and businesses in rural Flamborough and Glanbrook have been overlooked by federal programs designed to help rural Canadians, such as the Universal Broadband Fund.

I’ve also expressed profound concern about the lack of transparency surrounding the National Broadband Internet Service Availability Map. This drew the ire of the auditor general in 2018, who criticized the federal government on this point. This transparency is essential to ensuring rural areas have sufficient coverage, and the gaps in the mapping process have only exacerbated the problem.

For example, the hexagonal mapping approach used gives the illusion of 50/5 megabytes per second service in an area, whereas when the map is viewed more closely by road coverage, it becomes apparent that rural parts of that hexagon have at best 25/5 megabytes per second broadband speeds.

I know new efforts are now underway to better map broadband in rural Hamilton. Which is why I encouraged the federal minister to work toward incorporating more local factors into the National Broadband Internet Service Availability Map, such as service provider willingness and capability considerations.

I will continue to pursue this issue and keep you updated.

David Sweet is the member of Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the shadow minister for international human rights and religious freedom.