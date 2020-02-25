Re: New Carlisle library to be located in former TD Bank building

It’s terrific that TD Bank has donated this land and building to the Hamilton Public Library. Our family lives in rural Millgrove and witnessed the demise and closure of our own rural library to support the new Waterdown library branch. We are pleased that our many family and friends in Carlisle will be spared the same fate.

The current chief librarian, library board and the citizens that have lobbied for revitalized library service should all be congratulated on the first step in building a new library.

However, at less than 3,000 square feet, it would appear the new building will fall short of meeting community needs as well as the requirements of Ontario Public Library Guidelines for rural libraries. An investment in a new library in Carlisle should provide for a building closer to 5,000 square feet. This would also be in keeping with the significant contribution tax payers in the area contribute to the city.

Space required for accessible washrooms and program rooms alone will require a significant portion of existing space. Remember, this building was erected more then 40 years ago as a bank not as a public building.

For comparison purposes, the library built in Lynden comes in at about 4,000 square feet and serves a population much smaller than Carlisle. I urge decision makers to take the time to review the building programme with a view to increasing its size so that it is truly the best investment for Carlisle and that it meets current provincial guidelines.

We would be happy to make a monetary contribution to support a more appropriately sized community library.

With 10 years of lobbying efforts for a new library what is another year?

Let's take the time to get it right.

Murray and Rose McCabe, Millgrove

