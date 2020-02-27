It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

Don’t let the small-town feel fool you. Flamborough is a big place.

It covers a large area and encompasses a number of hamlets, including Copetown, Orkney, Sheffield, Rockton Lynden, Westover, Strabane, Millgrove, Carlisle, Mountsberg and more. Some, like Waterdown, are more populous than others, but no matter their size, I think it’s fair to say each distinct community offers something wonderful and unique.

Week after week, the Review aims to bring you stories from these communities. Our small yet mighty team of journalists has its thumb on the pulse of Flamborough and, over the years, we’ve cultivated sources who help us to stay connected to the community we serve.

With such a vast area to cover, we sometimes rely on you — our readers — to let us know what’s going on in your ‘hood, on your street or next door. Case in point: fill dumping on 8th Concession West.

While fill dumping has been an issue affecting rural parts of the GTHA for quite some time, concerns grew significantly in Flamborough after a Spectator investigation revealed an estimated tens of thousands of truckloads of potentially contaminated material were offloaded in piles 10 metres high at a Troy dumping hot spot.

Soon thereafter, our newsroom started hearing allegations of fill dumping taking place at properties throughout Flamborough. Of particular concern was fill dumping on the 8th Concession West, where an increase in heavy dump trucks clogged the roadway. We kept in touch with several residents, who shared their stories with us and provided us with regular updates. This allowed the Review to shed light on this ongoing issue and update the community on the steps taken by elected officials to help combat this issue.

A new bylaw was enacted to crack down on development fill dumping in Hamilton. Out-of-town fill is now prohibited and landowners must prove that the incoming material is clean.

Many stories on this issue have been published in print and on the Review website, where we continue to update readers on any developments. And we have the community to thank for those stories. Without you, we may not have known that somewhere along the 8th Concession there were dozens of dump trucks queued on the roadway. Without you, we may not have known that, most recently, local residents took action by using their vehicles to trap a trucker who illegally dumped a load of debris on private property after being turned away from a legal dump site.

If you think you have a story to share, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Simply email your story tips to editor@flamboroughreview.com or visit our website at www.flamboroughreview.com to submit your content.