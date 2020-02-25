Look at what is happening with a special person at a distance. Listen to what is being said; read between the lines. You will see a situation more clearly as a result. Don't be impulsive. Tonight: Plan a weekend jaunt for the near future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Defer and understand what is happening around a special person in your life. Though your needs might be significant, hold back and listen to what he or she asks for. You might be surprised by what comes up. Tonight: Speak but also listen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to another person, knowing full well what you need and what you are asking for. You could be surprised at what another person suggests. Be aware of the costs of going along with this idea. It could backfire. Tonight: Be as authentic as possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Obviously you have a lot on your plate. Clearing that plate will take time and concentration. You must do that to move ahead in a key segment of your life. Touch base with your feelings. Tonight: Call it an early night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

At first, you might feel boxed in by another person's limitations. Once you slow down and consider your options, you feel renewed and are sure of your ability to regain your power. Tonight: Time for some fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Speak your mind and handle a personal matter more closely. Your ability to read between the lines helps you deal with an issue in the a.m. Still, slow down about any commitments that are forthcoming. You will want your space. Tonight: Order in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Project less and listen more. Someone might have strong financial opinions, but they might not suit you. Be clear. What works for one person does not need to work for someone else. Tonight: You don't need to go far to enjoy yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Use the a.m. to the max. You might feel as if there is no way your energy will last until the afternoon. Make it OK to slow down and gain a better perspective. Your perception in the afternoon has financial implications. Tonight: Pay bills, then make plans.

BORN TODAY: Actress Rashida Jones (1976), wrestler Ric Flair (1949), artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841)

