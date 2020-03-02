RE: Hamilton teachers set for more walkouts as contract hopes dashed

As a 15-year-old student reading the story titled "More walkouts set as teacher's contract hopes dashed" published in a recent issue of the Review, I thought "Why does it need to be this way?"

From my perspective, I think the quicker this is fixed the better. My generation is suffering because our government, public school teachers and public school teachers' unions can't come to an agreement. What is the problem?

Blaming each other is never a mature or wise negotiating tactic. However, are the teachers the ones at fault? Or is the union the cause of it all?

Most of the teachers that I have had teach because they love it and want to educate us — they don't do it for money.

I think that while the teachers deserve to be paid well, one-day strikes are destructive. It is hurting the kids because they are missing school. It is hurting parents because, in a lot of cases, they need to pay for daycare. It is even hurting the teachers in a sense, because they need to go through the trouble of all of this.

Is it really worth it?

Kendra deHaan,

Lynden

