Did you get your T-slips in the mail? Everyone should have their employment, retirement and benefit income slips to start getting their taxes ready for the April 30, 2020 deadline.
Think you have tons of time? Two months can blast by fast.
Think you don't need to bother because you don’t have to pay? You may be missing out on refunds, benefits or social service programs that require a tax assessment.
Flamborough Connects’ annual Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), supported by the Canada Revenue Agency, is now underway.
The program is designed to ensure those with modest income can take advantage of tax refunds, benefits, and more.
Students, young people, adults, seniors and those receiving social benefits (Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program) may be eligible for this free service. Flamborough Connects provides simple returns for:
• Anyone who lives in Flamborough needing to file, including people from Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Milgrove, Lynden, Greensville, Rockton and more
• Individuals with income under $35,000.00, plus $2,500.00 for each dependent child
• Couples with income under $45,000.00, plus $2,500 for each dependent child
All you need to do is call the office to ensure you are eligible and we’ll let you know what’s next. Call 905-689-7880 or visit our website for more information at www.flamboroughconnects.ca.
Our drop-off program is facilitated by volunteers who are registered with the Canada Revenue Agency and set up with Government of Canada software, so they can conveniently prepare taxes and submit them electronically. We have four experienced, trained and reliable volunteers ready to do your taxes.
We also partner with BLR Chartered Professional Accountants in Waterdown for one evening of scheduled appointments.
BLR has been providing free tax return services with the Flamborough Connects program for so long, I can’t find a start date in our archives – well over 20 years. Many thanks to Shari, Vicky and the team for supporting financial security in Flamborough.
Last year, FC volunteers prepared over 120 returns and put over $250,000 in real money back in the pockets of local individuals. Those funds stay in the community and pay for rent, food, children’s programs, and so on.
Thank you to all the volunteers who support this program – get ready to get busy!
Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
Did you get your T-slips in the mail? Everyone should have their employment, retirement and benefit income slips to start getting their taxes ready for the April 30, 2020 deadline.
Think you have tons of time? Two months can blast by fast.
Think you don't need to bother because you don’t have to pay? You may be missing out on refunds, benefits or social service programs that require a tax assessment.
Flamborough Connects’ annual Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), supported by the Canada Revenue Agency, is now underway.
The program is designed to ensure those with modest income can take advantage of tax refunds, benefits, and more.
Students, young people, adults, seniors and those receiving social benefits (Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program) may be eligible for this free service. Flamborough Connects provides simple returns for:
• Anyone who lives in Flamborough needing to file, including people from Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Milgrove, Lynden, Greensville, Rockton and more
• Individuals with income under $35,000.00, plus $2,500.00 for each dependent child
• Couples with income under $45,000.00, plus $2,500 for each dependent child
All you need to do is call the office to ensure you are eligible and we’ll let you know what’s next. Call 905-689-7880 or visit our website for more information at www.flamboroughconnects.ca.
Our drop-off program is facilitated by volunteers who are registered with the Canada Revenue Agency and set up with Government of Canada software, so they can conveniently prepare taxes and submit them electronically. We have four experienced, trained and reliable volunteers ready to do your taxes.
We also partner with BLR Chartered Professional Accountants in Waterdown for one evening of scheduled appointments.
BLR has been providing free tax return services with the Flamborough Connects program for so long, I can’t find a start date in our archives – well over 20 years. Many thanks to Shari, Vicky and the team for supporting financial security in Flamborough.
Last year, FC volunteers prepared over 120 returns and put over $250,000 in real money back in the pockets of local individuals. Those funds stay in the community and pay for rent, food, children’s programs, and so on.
Thank you to all the volunteers who support this program – get ready to get busy!
Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
Did you get your T-slips in the mail? Everyone should have their employment, retirement and benefit income slips to start getting their taxes ready for the April 30, 2020 deadline.
Think you have tons of time? Two months can blast by fast.
Think you don't need to bother because you don’t have to pay? You may be missing out on refunds, benefits or social service programs that require a tax assessment.
Flamborough Connects’ annual Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), supported by the Canada Revenue Agency, is now underway.
The program is designed to ensure those with modest income can take advantage of tax refunds, benefits, and more.
Students, young people, adults, seniors and those receiving social benefits (Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program) may be eligible for this free service. Flamborough Connects provides simple returns for:
• Anyone who lives in Flamborough needing to file, including people from Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton, Milgrove, Lynden, Greensville, Rockton and more
• Individuals with income under $35,000.00, plus $2,500.00 for each dependent child
• Couples with income under $45,000.00, plus $2,500 for each dependent child
All you need to do is call the office to ensure you are eligible and we’ll let you know what’s next. Call 905-689-7880 or visit our website for more information at www.flamboroughconnects.ca.
Our drop-off program is facilitated by volunteers who are registered with the Canada Revenue Agency and set up with Government of Canada software, so they can conveniently prepare taxes and submit them electronically. We have four experienced, trained and reliable volunteers ready to do your taxes.
We also partner with BLR Chartered Professional Accountants in Waterdown for one evening of scheduled appointments.
BLR has been providing free tax return services with the Flamborough Connects program for so long, I can’t find a start date in our archives – well over 20 years. Many thanks to Shari, Vicky and the team for supporting financial security in Flamborough.
Last year, FC volunteers prepared over 120 returns and put over $250,000 in real money back in the pockets of local individuals. Those funds stay in the community and pay for rent, food, children’s programs, and so on.
Thank you to all the volunteers who support this program – get ready to get busy!
Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.