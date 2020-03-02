Did you get your T-slips in the mail? Everyone should have their employment, retirement and benefit income slips to start getting their taxes ready for the April 30, 2020 deadline.

Think you have tons of time? Two months can blast by fast.

Think you don't need to bother because you don’t have to pay? You may be missing out on refunds, benefits or social service programs that require a tax assessment.

Flamborough Connects’ annual Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), supported by the Canada Revenue Agency, is now underway.