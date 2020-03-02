“Judge a man not by the colour of his skin, but by the content of his character.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Whether I’m at the school board, or at a planning meeting for the Healthy Youth Network, the topic of equity and inclusion is often top of mind.

How do we ensure everyone feels that sense of belonging? What do each of these minority groups need and how do we support them?

In a survey of Grade 7-12 students in 2015, only 39 per cent had knowledge of and comfort with people of different cultural, racial or ethnic backgrounds.

I’d say this is a good place to start!

We have a new equity lead at Healthy Youth, Zobia Jawed. She told me that a parent reached out to her and asked if her daughter could visit, as she had never been in a Muslim home before.

While differences and diversity are something to celebrate, it’s also important to remember that there’s more we have in common than there is that separates us.

Recently, I overheard two parents talking about the struggles their teenage daughters were having. They were from different cultures, with different religions and backgrounds, but were dealing with the same problems.

Whether young people are struggling with their sense of identity or being accepted for who they are, it’s the relationships that surround them that provides the great equalizer. According to the Search Institute, “Equity ensures that, as people, we all have the resources we individually need to achieve success. When the developmental relationships framework is used with intentionality, we make room to broaden our world lens and recognize that multiple realities can simultaneously exist. This means that we are taking the time to genuinely build connections and learn about one another.” Having families with different cultural, racial or ethnic backgrounds makes us stronger as a community because it enables us to help our children expand their views and develop their character.

Penny Deathe is the executive director and founder of the Healthy Youth Network (formerly Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough.)