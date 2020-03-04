Roses are one of those plants that inspire both awe and fear in me.

I read a lot of English children’s books as a child, and books like “The Secret Garden” had me thinking that any garden worth having had to have roses in it. The research I did assured me that these deceptively delicate flowers were really very tough.

So roses were part of the plan in the early and naïve part of my gardening career. But, after several significant failures, I gave up.

The only rose that did survive and thrive was a climbing rose — a rambler — and it was aggressively out of control by the time I got rid of it. Numerous nasty thorn punctures on my hands and many scratches from this stubborn plant cured me for once and all of my rosy dreams.

Now, this is not to say that I will never have roses, because they are beautiful and many gardeners enjoy them. I realize it is my own lack of knowledge that is the main hindrance here. I have never troubled to take the time to properly educate myself, as the results testified.

For those of you who struggle with the same ambivalent feelings about the glorious rose bush, help is on the way.

Marie Decker will be speaking on this very subject at the Flamborough Horticultural Society meeting on March 18. Any questions you may have regarding choosing, planting and caring for roses will be addressed in her talk.

She will introduce us to rose terminology and look at some of the best roses we can choose, based on colour, fragrance and type of rose.

Marie will also give us an update on the Royal Botanical Gardens rose garden, a good example of how to be a success at planting and growing roses. I hope her talk will inspire me to buy a rose bush!

Please join us Wednesday, March 18 at the Flamborough Horticultural Society meeting, held at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown. Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guests are warmly welcomed.