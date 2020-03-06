Sara is a 33-year-old consultant who lives in Riverdale. She says her friends would describe her as “enthusiastic, dedicated, and overly optimistic. Guys tend to call me ‘cute’ or ‘adorable’ in both looks and personality.” She says “My personal style is happy and bright. I love prints, polka-dots, and lots of bright colours.” Sara’s hobbies include “reading, games nights, getting inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram, and going out for dinner.” She says “I work a lot, so I try to take full advantage of my time off. Sometimes that means spending a full day alone, with a book and a glass of wine, and sometimes it means packing in a few totally different activities.”

Gregory and I met on a dating app. I was taken with his intelligence and the quality of our banter. He seemed quirky, well-informed, and mature. We had a lot of the same opinions. He didn’t play any games, and seemed eager without being desperate. We moved from the app to email and started having more personal conversations.

However, I realized that I really wasn’t ready to date yet. I had signed up for the site because I was technically single after the end of a big relationship, but my heart wasn’t in it. I decided to take some time, not to push myself into it.

I told Gregory that it wasn’t a good time for me to date, but that I liked talking to him. I wrote that when I was ready, I would ask him out. After that, our conversations continued sporadically, but we never went more than a week or so without being in touch. He emailed me links to news stories and things that he thought I would like. I definitely noticed that he didn’t disappear or accuse me of wasting his time. One day he sent me a random email. It was especially sweet and funny, just a nice catch-up email.

His patience gave me this urge to meet him. I started thinking about him more and more, and reading our old emails. I noticed that he had never made demands of me. He even seemed romantic and old-fashioned, which I think I am. A few days later I felt bold and basically told him to forget what I’d said and asked him to go to dinner with me. He said yes, but said that he wanted to take me to dinner. I agreed.

He made a reservation at a nice steakhouse. At that point I got really nervous. The last time I was single I was an online-dating tornado, and I never got this nervous. I think it was because of how different Gregory seemed.

I ended up getting drunk accidentally before he picked me up for dinner. I hadn’t had lunch or a snack, and had some wine while I was getting ready. This added to the butterflies already in my stomach. I was running around my apartment looking for my shoe when I heard him knock. I felt like I was going to be sick.

I liked Gregory immediately. I had seen a lot of his pics on social media but I wasn’t prepared for how tall or “manly” he was. I am usually very confident and the kind of person to make everyone else feel comfortable, but I definitely stammered something to him.

Despite my awkwardness, Gregory and I connected. We talked to the server the same way, found the same things funny and interesting, and ordered the same appetizers. Just like he was in our email conversations, Gregory was grounded and mature. He asked me about my job, and when I gave him my usual answer, he probed to get more information, and we ended up talking about the technical details of my field, which most people do not seem interested in. Three hours passed in what seemed like minutes. I felt like I was floating.

We went for a walk after dinner. I admitted to Gregory that I needed the fresh air because I had been slightly drunk when he picked me up. He said he could tell. He seemed amused by it all.