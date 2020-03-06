My greatest responsibility and privilege as an MPP is listening to the concerns of my constituents.

I value any opportunity I get to hear from Flamborough-Glanbrook residents so I can best represent them at Queen’s Park.

In February, I held a town-hall meeting in Binbrook on illegal soil dumping, in response to the dozens of phone calls and emails my office received from rural residents in the riding concerned about the issue.

Nearly 100 residents came out to share their stories and ask questions of the several Hamilton city councillors and representatives from the Ministry of the Environment who attended. The dumping of contaminated fill in this riding is something that has been going on for many years. It affects not only the quality of the soil on agricultural lands, but the quality of life for residents, due to the sometimes hours-long lineup of trucks up and down residential streets, which is also a safety issue.

Last spring, I spearheaded legislation to increase penalties for the illegal dumping of soil. This came after years of complaints from residents about loads of potentially toxic fill being dumped at Waterdown Garden Supplies. The legislation also requires developers, haulers, and excess soil recipients to register the quality, quantity, and destination of the excess soil.

It has been a busy few months for our government. We have launched new investments to support Ontarians struggling with mental health and addictions and we have taken action to protect youth from the dangers of nicotine vaping.

In January, as part of the budget consultation committee, I travelled across the province from Sioux Lookout to Niagara Falls, listening to many interesting presentations. On March 25, the minister of finance will present the 2020 provincial budget, lay out the government’s spending plan for the year and outline where we are, in terms of the financial health of our province.

We will continue listening to Ontarians so we can deliver the results that they wanted when they elected us in 2018. I hope to see you out in the community and at the many exciting events our city has to offer, as we welcome the warmer March weather.

I look forward to another exciting year working for the people of Flamborough-Glanbrook!

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.