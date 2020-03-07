No one can rain on your parade at the moment. You choose to look at various matters from the sunnier side of life. A key person in your life is drawn to your friendliness. Let the good times roll. Tonight: All smiles.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

How you deal with a subtle upset could determine the quality of your day. Fatigue could be a strong force in making decisions. You might need to slow down and indulge in a lengthy nap. Tonight: Keep it low-key.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Zero in on your priorities. You don't need to make a big deal about what is happening behind the scenes. Your sense of humour emerges when dealing with a friend or loved one even though at times you may feel uncomfortable dealing with this person. Tonight: Where crowds can be found.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay on top of a project or get-together. You might be surprised at how many people check in or want to join you. A party could start out of nowhere. Someone wants to share special news. Make a point of listening. Tonight: A must appearance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Look beyond the obvious and see what is going on with a loved one. You might need to walk in another person's shoes to understand where he or she is coming from. A discussion could prove lively. Tonight: Where you can hear great music.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

One-on-one relating draws a loved one closer to you. Seize this opportunity and be willing to share more of what you feel. The other party expresses his or her feelings as well. You could be amazed at how you feel after this openness. Tonight: Dinner for two.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A loved one or dear friend makes an effort to draw you in closer. Be open to sharing with this person. You might suddenly feel more upbeat than you have for a long while. You value the closeness between you. Tonight: Out among friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

More feelings surface than you thought existed between you and a friend. Your efforts toward him or her mean a lot to both of you. This person appreciates your friendship more than ever. Tonight: Take a brisk walk after dinner.

BORN TODAY: Artist Piet Mondrian (1872), actress-comedian Wanda Sykes (1964), actor Bryan Cranston (1956)

www.jacquelinebigar.com