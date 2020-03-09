Spring is around the corner and that means maple syrup, the Rockton Dinner Theatre, garbage tags and construction, among other things.

Busy times in Ward 13.

The Rockton Dinner Theatre (with dinner and all-you-can-eat pie) opens on Thursday, March 25, and tickets are getting scarce, so don't delay. To join the fun and enjoy the 43rd homespun theatre production of "Rockton's Got Talent" on March 26, 27, 28 and April 2, 3, 4, call the Rockton Fair office for information and tickets at 519-647-2502.

To provide information and to answer questions about upcoming major construction projects in Greensville, a public meeting was hosted by city staff at Dundas Town Hall last month.

Please note that the upper part of the Hwy. 8 Greensville/Dundas hill will be completely closed to both vehicular and pedestrian access for many months, beginning in April. If you missed the meeting and would like my summary of the information provided, please email my office at arelene.vanderbeek@hamilton.ca with the words "Hwy. 8 Construction" in the subject line and we will send it along.

Speaking of Greensville, if you or your guests wish to visit the Greensville area between March 15 and Nov. 15, remember to obey the parking regulations. All parking violations carry a penalty of $250 in this Special Enforcement Area during these dates. We do not want you to get a ticket, so please pay attention to the signs.

Visitors wishing to visit the falls or the peak need to park at Christie Lake Conservation Area and use the free shuttle.

Westfield Heritage Village Maple Syrup Festival is the place to be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays in March or March 18 and 19 for some March Break fun. Experience modern and classic techniques for making the famous syrup.

As well, recycling and waste calendars for 2020-21 will be arriving in your mailbox beginning March 9. The package will include 12 bright pink trash tags.

If you don't receive yours by March 23, please contact our office. Last year's blue tags expire on March 29 and you should begin using the pink tags on March 30.