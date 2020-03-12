When in panic, people resort to their most primal of needs.
Of course, we’re going to fight over toilet paper, hand sanitizer and, for all the make-it-at-homers out there, rubbing alcohol and Aloe vera.
People in communities across Ontario are emptying store shelves of medical masks, sterilized gauze, surgical wipes and rubbing alcohol, leaving virtually nothing left for those who need them for legitimate medical reasons.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. We, as a society, are not off to a good start. We must make a conscious effort to start looking out for each other and our most vulnerable residents.
My sister has a child with an extremely rare genetic, metabolic, lysosomal storage disease called cystinosis. Her name is Maddie. She is rare. There are maybe 2,000 others like her with cystinosis in the world.
Like many, many children and adults with an underlying condition and heavily weakened immune system, Maddie is one of us who is most at risk if she were to contract COVID-19.
We already know the flu has killed children like her. We must assume the new coronavirus could too.
My niece is not yet school aged, but the network of families managing cystinosis have already started to make the decisions to keep their children home from school.
Maddie’s older brother, my nephew and godson, is in elementary school. A lover of school, he is a constant source of support to Maddie, even at his young age.
For him, it wouldn’t even be a question, but until Ontario closed all publicly funded schools from March 14 to April 5, my sister faced the difficult choice of deciding whether to keep him home from school or not.
Even more now given COVID-19’s spread, my sister’s home will be her family’s sanctuary.
Maddie is my example of why society needs to start embracing social distancing as well as human decency for this coronavirus outbreak. This means listening to warnings from public health and limiting our public interactions to only what's necessary.
We must also stop clearing the shelves of items others may need more than us. My sister texted this to me earlier today: “There is no sanitizer or Lysol wipes at the grocery store.”
While many stuck in coronavirus-panic mode are buying up everything in sight, people like my sister and niece are forced to go without.
Lessons must be learned from China, Italy and — even more importantly — South Korea, which has reportedly limited the COVID-19 spread through social distancing, cleaning public spaces vigilantly and more.
Never have we been more equipped to pull this need for social distancing off. The fibre optic capability for people to either recover, work or “self-isolate” (2020 catch phrase) at home has never been greater.
If we can’t learn how to sacrifice ourselves for the sake of others and look out for each other, COVID-19 is going to take over. Stay home if you’re sick. Listen to public health and doctors’ orders.
Buy only what you need. Leave some for who those need it. Let’s take care of each other rather than putting ourselves first. That goes for staying at home, and not stripping shelves of medical masks, hand sanitizer and even s—t tickets.
If you can't do it for yourself, do it for the greater good. Maddie, and many others like her, are depending on you.
Chris Halliday is a reporter with the Orangeville Banner and Erin Advocate. Reach him at challiday@metroland.com.
