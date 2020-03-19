With March upon us, I dare say spring might be just around the corner.

As you know, council has been heavily into budget discussions since November. While we started with a potential 5 per cent tax increase, it is currently down to 3.1 per cent and councillors have said very clearly that it needs to be closer to 2.5 per cent. To date, council has found between $35 and $40 million in savings to bring the budget increase down to the rate of inflation and cost of living increases for 2020.

As the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increases on a global scale, everyone is encouraged to please wash your hands and continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

The latest updates, resources and information are available at www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus. With the public health advisory of keeping a minimal distance of six feet between people, avoiding events is something for everyone to consider. These are uncharted waters we are in with COVID-19. Please keep safe and protect yourselves.

Not knowing where the COVID-19 situation will go and with consideration to everyone’s safety, we have made the decision to postpone the Waterdown Memorial Park Community Clean Up and Waterdown Memorial Hall ribbon cutting until further notice. Plans are still in place to have a clean up based around Earth Day.

In consultation with Waterdown Easter Egg Hunt organizer Laura Harris, it has been decided that the April 10 Easter Egg Hunt will be postponed.

Updates continue to be available on judipartridge.ca

It is my understanding that most events in the March edition of E-NEWS have been postponed or cancelled. Please contact event organizers directly to confirm as we are all entering a time of uncertainty with “new norms.”

Hamilton and Halton Conservation trails are open, however their events have been postponed or cancelled.

COVID-19 Assessment Centres in Hamilton will see individuals who have a referral from their doctor or Hamilton Public Health Services by appointment only, based on symptoms (cough or fever), travel history and/or exposure to known cases. Additional information about Assessment Centres is available at www.hamilton.ca/covid19assessment or by calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.