Several of the American loyalists who entered British North America at the end of the American Revolutionary War have a connection to Flamborough. Among them, the Horning family from Pennsylvania whose name appears on various property transactions in Ancaster, Barton and the Flamborough townships beginning in the 1790s.

The patriarch of the family, George Ludwig Horning (1712-1802) emigrated from the Palatine area of Germany to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania in 1732. At the end of the war, he remained in the newly created United States and was buried in a Pennsylvania Mennonite Cemetery. However, the family of his eldest son Peter Horning (1737-1823), who had reputedly refused to fight in the war, and his wife Isabella moved north. They arrived in Upper Canada in 1788, searching for two of their sons, Abraham and Isaac, who had left earlier looking for land.

Peter Horning’s journey to Upper Canada was both difficult and discouraging, including the loss of the boat they used to cross Lake Ontario when it was wrecked during a severe storm. His daughters were left to guard the salvaged household effects they managed to retrieve, while the rest of the family continued the journey by walking to Niagara and from there, they followed First Nation trails to the Head-of-the-Lake.

According to a family story, they found their two sons, Abraham (1764-1845) married to Margaret Jones and Isaac (1766-1852) married to Charity Kribs, out fishing in Burlington Bay, living in neighbouring log houses, with flowers growing near the front doors — flowers from seeds that Isabella Horning had given her sons when they left Pennsylvania for Upper Canada.