The speed with which the novel coronavirus has impacted our lives has been fast and constantly evolving.

As an information and referral organization, Flamborough Connects has been watching community updates and following all levels of government public health recommendations. We will continue to support the distribution of reliable and trustworthy information across all our digital platforms.

The Flamborough Connects office is currently closed to the public, but staff are working remotely to ensure community support is managed. We are checking phone messages regularly, responding to email and checking in with vulnerable clients.

Program suspensions include:

— All Wheel of Fitness classes in Freelton, Carlisle, West Flamborough, Waterdown, Troy and Beverly Hills Estates are suspended. Also, the Wheel of Fitness volunteer instructor refresher training is postponed.

— The Flamborough Connects Income Tax Preparation program is also suspended. Volunteers are working on materials that have been dropped off and staff will follow up with clients.

— The Flamborough Senior Rural grocery bus is on hold and staff are working with clients to ensure they have the support they need.

We have had several requests from local individuals asking if they can support seniors who may need grocery shopping services, etc. Thank you to all!

We will follow up to on-board potential volunteers if need exceeds current staff and volunteer capacity.

It is important that we all look out for one another. If you have elderly neighbours who may need help, please take proper precautions when offering support.