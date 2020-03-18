Explanatorium of Science
DK Publishing
2019, 320 pages
ISBN: 9781465482440
ages 8+
Looking for an informative and interesting book on science for middle-grade children (aimed at those 8 – 12 years)? Explanatorium of Science is a well-illustrated book that covers many areas of science with good explanations enhanced with photos and diagrams. The book is divided into the following sections: Matter; Reactions; Materials; Energy; Forces; Life; Earth; Reference. Within each section a variety of things are looked at and how they work is described. For example, the section on Matter covers things like solids, liquids, gases, diffusion while Reactions describes things like how rust works and how reactions release energy. How recycling works is covered in the Materials section as is shark skin which features an awesome two-page photo of the skin of a spiny dogfish (a type of shark.) There is lots of other fascinating information in the other sections including how gravity works, how evolution works, the greenhouse effect and lots more!
Very good science resource for middle-grade students!
My Friend Earth
Patricia MacLachlan, illustrated by Francesca Sanna
Chronicle Books
2020, 34 pages
ISBN: 9780811879101
ages 3+
My Friend Earth is a nice picture book for young children that shows how Earth helps animals and plants. She guides a chimpanzee to her nest. She helps a baby zebra find his mother. She looks after the prairie where wild horses live and the tundra where reindeer live. She protects the animals in the oceans. And much much more.
Nice illustrations and simple text are enhanced with interesting die-cut pages. Good book to help celebrate Earth Day on April 22.
The Keeper of Wild Words
Brooke Smith, illustrated by Madeline Kloepper
Chronicle Books
2020, 52 pages
ISBN: 9781452170732
ages 5+
Brook’s grandmother, whom she calls Mimi, needs her young granddaughter’s help to keep some of her favourite words – wild words – from disappearing. Because if words aren’t used they can be forgotten. So Mimi calls Brook “The Keeper of Wild Words” and they set out to find and observe all of the words that Mimi has written on a list. They see animals like a wren, a butterfly, minnows and a porcupine as well as plants such as blackberries, dandelions, willow and lavender by visiting meadows, a pond, a forest and a brook.
This picture book was inspired when a dictionary “removed over 100 natural words from its pages.” Wanting to “sustain the language of the natural world” the author came up with this very good nature book. Complementing the story and illustrations is an envelope where children can keep their wild words!
