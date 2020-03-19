As a community, we are facing a new and unique challenge: an unseen virus that is causing havoc globally and understandably making many of us very nervous. In Clarington, we are taking this situation very seriously. We have taken decisive action to close all of our facilities to the public to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. We are doing our best to keep both our residents and staff informed as the situation changes daily. To that end, we have created a dedicated web page with information and updates on COVID-19, www.clarington.net/COVID-19. This page is updated daily and includes information on how residents can access services during the closure of municipal facilities.

It is important to note that staff continue to work and will provide services to residents. If you require immediate assistance to deal with a critical issue, you can call 905-623-3379 and a staff member will be able to assist.

As you’re inundated by social media and news every waking second, it’s important to get your information from a trusted source. Clarington has launched a “Know Your Source” social media campaign ensuring that residents find information on credible government websites. So here’s where you need to go:

• For Clarington updates, www.clarington.net/COVID-19

• Region of Durham Health Department updates, www.durham.ca/novelcoronavirus

• For Ministry of Health updates, www.ontario.ca/coronavirus

• For Public Health Agency of Canada updates, www.canada.ca/coronavirus

If you are worried that you’re exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed, use Ontario’s self-assessment tool to help determine if you need further care. You can find this on www.ontario.ca/coronavirus. You can also call your local health care provider as well as the Durham Region Health Department at 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729.

“Social distancing” is now a part of our collective vocabulary but what does it mean? It means we should physically try to stay at least two metres or six feet apart. But socially? It’s never been more important that we remember what community means. It is our humanity, our instincts to help one another and be there for each other that will help us get through this. We do need to avoid ‘in-person’ contact, but please, take the time to check in on your neighbours and your loved ones. Make that call, FaceTime, text, Skype or simply send a personal note -- this will make a difference. It is so important that we have a sense of belonging and community support.

Also, the Province has assured us that grocery stores will be restocked. There’s no need to hoard. Don’t buy more than what you need. Make sure that everyone can get the essentials. Please, be considerate. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Stay Sane.