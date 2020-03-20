I have seen my stock portfolio lose so much money in the last few days, I am beside myself with panic. I am not sure what to do. I don’t have much invested, but I was thinking of selling everything so I don’t lose anymore. What do you think?

Margret (Marg)

Dear Market Uncertain Marg,

I would suggest you hang on to your portfolio, and not follow the crowd into the selling frenzy we are now seeing in the stock market. Today, the fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 — now called a global pandemic — and the oil crisis continue to cause our markets to be unstable.

There seems to be no end to the rapid changes that have been hitting our markets, with the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) dropping 12.3 per cent on Thursday, March 12. This was lower than “Black Monday” in 1987, and some say even lower than the big market drop of 1940 when Germany invaded France.

Though you may be filled with anxiety and worry, it is important to keep calm and remember one thing: there is usually always a silver lining in every tragedy we must endure throughout our lives. We have seen the markets do this many times in the past. It is important to remember that what goes down, always comes right back up when you consider the stock market throughout history.

I know the markets are tumbling into double digit losses, but I must remind you that you really haven’t lost anything unless you sell — so don’t panic and do not sell. This is exactly what people did in the 2008 Financial Crisis only to wonder when to get back into the market when it began to rebound. During that time, many investors cashed in their portfolios in a panic sell, which we are once again witnessing with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, this behaviour caused investors to lose thousands of hard-earned capital when they cashed out, only to turn around a few months later to buy back into the market as it began to climb, and at a much higher stock price.

Why not see this as a stock market “SALE” event. Your financial adviser may call this a Tactical Asset Allocation — using a unique event or opportunity to purchase stock at an undervalued cost. It is important to always seek professional guidance especially during these times of market uncertainty.

While we can’t say that we are out of the continued downward trend of equity markets, the sharp sell offs will soon dissipate and — as we have always witnessed in the past — markets will begin to rebuild. Talk to your adviser and see if this new market landscape is something you can take advantage of. This is the time to be buying good stock picks that are at record low prices and a great value. We don’t want to be short sighted when investing for the future. Consider the long-term advantages of buying into the market at low price points to capitalize on future profit when the market turns again.

Good Luck and Best Wishes,