You texted him while on the plane returning home. It took three weeks for him to text back that he’s married and to not contact him again.

He’s a player. You could have found out his marital status but didn’t try. He’s a mistake, not a “crush.” Stop texting.

If your “crush” is someone who’s free to date, and you both showed interest in each other, then in our world of instant contact a response should come within a few hours, or an explanation given of when he/she would be “free” to chat online.

But if a crush exists only as a fantasy in your mind, and you decide to boldly text him or her, there’s no time limit for a return text.

Responding at all would be kind, even if he/she just says, “No thanks,” but that’s expecting a lot more than text-culture usually provides.

Q: I’m having a hard time understanding the difference between an “emotional affair” and a platonic friendship.

Confused

A: An emotional affair involves some level (often high) of sexual chemistry, even if it’s fantasized for a while and not yet consummated.

This is usually due to complicated circumstances such as one or both of the people involved being already married or involved with someone else. Often, there’s secrecy involved, which heightens the emotions. If the connection is limited to online, an emotional affair may not actually lead to sex.

By contrast, a platonic relationship is that of two people with no physical attraction on both sides. And they’re purely friends.

They may spend a great deal of time together, share a particular or many interests or hobbies. They may also exchange very personal information, but neither sexual intimacy nor sexual intentions are part of their relationship.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Got a “crush”? Text messaging should be mutual, without pressure to be instant, except in emergencies.

