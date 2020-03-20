Friends and neighbours, these are challenging and unprecedented times, which have resulted in an unprecedented response from federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Last week, the prime minister announced an $82-billon economic stimulus package to help Canadians. If your income is cut off because you are sick, quarantined, laid off or due to other emergency circumstances, there are supports for you.

Canadians should not have to worry about paying their rent or mortgage, or buying groceries because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Details are evolving rapidly and a more complete summary of the federal COVID-19 Economic Response Plan is available on the Department of Finance website. I encourage you to read further details at www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2020/03/canadas-covid-19-economic-response-plan-support-for-canadians-and-businesses.html

The provincial government has also moved quickly to provide additional funding and support to our health-care system at this critical time. In particular, hundreds of millions of dollars for increased capacity at hospitals, testing and screening, protective supplies for front-line health care workers, long-term care facility staffing and more.

The Government of Ontario has shown a lot of leadership in this crisis and is working in tandem with the Government of Canada.

Highlights of the stimulus include:

• A dedicated phone line, 1-833-381-2725, has been set up to help Canadians with Employment Insurance claims related to COVID-19.

• EI has been extended and expedited to affected workers. An Emergency Care Benefit has been introduced to help Canadians, including the self-employed, those who are sick, quarantined or have been directed to self-isolate.

• An Emergency Support Benefit, delivered through CRA, has also been introduced to help workers who are not eligible for EI and who are facing unemployment.