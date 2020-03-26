COVID19. Coronavirus. Social distancing. Terms that most of us had never heard until recently, but which can now immediately trigger stress reactions. And no one knows when this might end. The only thing that is certain right now is: uncertainty. How can we get through the next few weeks and months ahead?

GENERAL STRATEGIES

1. Limit exposure to media. We want to stay up-to-date, but we don't need to spend 10 hours a day online to keep up. Try to limit your media consumption (including social media) to once or twice a day — max 15 minutes each time.

2. Keep connected. Social connection and a sense of community are crucial to our health. Keep in touch with others in whatever ways you can: video calls, text, group chat, or we can even rediscover the old-school method of talking on the telephone.

3. Routine. All of our routines have been thrown up in the air, which is exactly why we need to maintain as much of a routine as we can. For example, waking up, eating meals, and going to bed around the same times each day. If you normally go to the gym at a certain time, go for a walk in a park or exercise at home.

4. Get creative or learn/teach new skills. Use this time at home as an opportunity to get creative. Help kids to discover their creative side: building a blanket or box fort, teach them woodworking or how to cook (to their developmental level). Apps can help you learn a new language, how to change your car’s oil, or dust off that old guitar and learn how to play.

5. Down-regulate your body. Worry triggers your body’s fight-flight-freeze stress response. Try deep breathing (four seconds into your belly, pause, four seconds out). Google “progressive muscle relaxation.” Bring your mind back to the present (what do you notice through your senses? What do you see, feel, hear, smell, taste?)

6. Feel what you feel. Sounds obvious, right? Not always! No one likes to feel weak or scared. That's OK. Acknowledge it. Sit with it until it's less overwhelming. Talk it out. Breathe. Problem-solve. You're allowed to feel what you feel.

Some of us have a harder time coping, whether you were already experiencing mental health difficulties, chronic pain or health or financial problems. Additional recommendations:

1. Adapt your coping strategies. Many of our healthy strategies are more difficult due to, for instance, gym shutdown or little alone time. Adapt. For example, have your kids engage in their own parallel exercise while you work out (think jumping jacks contest or skipping rope).