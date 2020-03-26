It is nearly impossible to think of a neighbourhood in your community without thinking of the local shops, cafés and restaurants in it. The local favourites.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already taken a significant toll on small business owners across the country. More than half of small businesses have already seen a drop in sales, with a quarter of them reporting that if they continue to face a significant hit, they may not last another month.

So, what can you do if you’re a small-business owner?

Information is key. Governments at all levels are making announcements daily and keeping up can feel like a full-time job. Staying up to date on the latest health directives, including which businesses are being shut down under state-of-emergency orders, as well as what supports are available at the municipal, provincial and federal levels will help determine your options and next steps as you navigate the impact of COVID-19.

Already, we’ve seen municipalities defer property taxes and other fees. The federal government has announced additional funding for the Business Development Bank of Canada to provide more loans to small business owners, a 10-per-cent wage subsidy to aid small business owners and a program like employment insurance to support the self-employed. These are all steps in the right direction, but much more help will be needed.

We’ve already seen jurisdictions like Denmark and Britain step up, covering 75 per cent and 80 per cent of employee wages respectively for businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, and we will be looking to Canada to do something similar. Keep an eye on www.cfib.ca/covid19 for the latest.

For those businesses that remain operational, communicating with staff is also crucial. With the speed and volume of information, having a central hub — even an internal email chain — with the latest information on what’s happening with the business and the available supports can be useful.

Of course, it goes without saying — sick employees (or employees with sick family members) should stay home.

When it comes to generating business in a time of social distancing, social media can also be an ally.

If your business remains open with goods to sell, do what you can to get the word out. Everything from Facebook or Instagram posts to reaching out to your local mayor, councillor or MPP to share the message can help maintain some business and let the community know who is still open, even if they can’t physically get there.