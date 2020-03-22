CANCER (June 21-July 22)

A vivid dream threatens to put you into a funk. Resist the impulse to brood. Instead go for a long cleansing walk. An elderly family member needs your help, which puts your life into perspective. Tonight: Catching up on old TV shows and movies.

This Week: You might consider a new job offer. A loved one wants to include you in his or her travel plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you aren't travelling in reality, you are in your mind. Take the day to learn something new, which excites you. A child needs your attention. Family matters become more intense as the day winds to a close. Talk, but don't commit. Tonight: Take a long bath.

This Week: You get a travel invitation on Tuesday. Give charitably over the weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Spend today with your sweetie or a loved one. Enough with the to-do lists. Get out and explore somewhere new. The day calls for a bit of a splurge especially if it involves a new experience. Tonight: Return friends' calls.

This Week: Plan a new financial arrangement with a partner. Catching up with friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have much from the week to finish. Use today to produce masterful results, and you will feel proud of yourself. No need to stress; it will all get done. Make sure to eat healthily and don't indulge in sweets as a reward. Tonight: Relax and talk with a loved one.

This Week: Your creativity is entering a new period. Allow yourself more playtime with a child.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Love takes a surprising turn. A loved one's partner changes his or her mind, which alters your own life dramatically. You have options and you want to spend the day pondering them. It does not feel like a party day. Tonight: Go to a yoga class.

This Week: Find time to go on a date with your sweetie or someone you just met.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Emotional energies are important today with new love, greater intimacy and strong intuition all possible. Pay particular attention to relationships. Do not miss an opportunity to truly feel alive. Tonight: Be available to one who needs you.

This Week: Search for deeper meaning. A new teacher can take you on a spiritual journey.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Spend today relaxing and getting all in order. You may want to go over your finances and prepare yourself for the upcoming week. Family wants your attention, which you are able to give when you are finished. Tonight: Make it an early night.

This Week: It is a very satisfying week. The New Moon brings a positive step in your career.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Trust your feelings. Give love and intimacy a chance to enrich your life. You might coax an especially shy child out of his shell. Outings will have to be done on a tight budget but are no less enjoyable. Tonight: Invite friends and neighbours over.

This Week: Moments of pure joy are possible. A new work contact will be helpful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

A venture turns out better than expected. You have definitely found a companion who shares your enthusiasm. Today feels like a day of wonder and joy. Journey outside of home and explore somewhere new. Tonight: Reminisce about past times.

This Week: Purr and the world purrs with you. Stop worrying about money for once.

BORN TODAY: Comedian Chico Marx (1887), lyricist Stephen Sondheim (1930), actress Reese Witherspoon (1976)

