A Fox News host recently proclaimed Donald Trump the perfect U.S. president to take on this pandemic because “he’s a germaphobe who’s tough on China and is a border hawk.”

Whether or not you agree with Fox’s Jesse Watters, it is true that the COVID-19 crisis threatens to bring out the inner Trump in all of us. Suddenly we’re all averse to germs, open borders and travel — and we are also spending way too much time holed up in our home offices, poring over social media.

Those parallels aren’t just fodder for comedy, criticism or, in the case of Fox News, kudos. Trump’s politics have always thrived on fear and a global pandemic is a petri dish for his style of leadership, as well as his own fears. His 90-minute news conference on Sunday evening was a remarkable tour through what is top of mind for him as the crisis deepens: the economy and himself — not necessarily in that order.

Above and beyond that, though, what we’ve been seeing from Trump is a marked difference from the type of news conferences that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been holding daily.

We’ve known for a while that Trump and Trudeau are very different types of politicians, but this COVID-19 crisis has only widened the divergence in how the two leaders are talking to a fearful public. Those differences tell us a lot — not just about them as individuals and the Canada-U.S. divide but, significantly, whether it’s a leader’s job to give the public the information it wants or needs in a crisis such as this.

On that front, Trump and Trudeau have parted company as COVID-19 crisis managers-in-chief:

Strict social distancing: Trudeau has been using his news conferences to reinforce warnings from public-health officials about social distancing. The warnings are getting progressively more severe — Trudeau opened his Monday news conference with a strongly worded declaration of “enough is enough,” and “go home and stay home.”

Trump barely mentions the ever-more-stringent guidelines, and certainly does not lecture citizens about them. His mention of social distancing on Sunday was glancing and rote; the president’s main preoccupation was assuring Americans they would be getting back to work soon. Trump certainly didn’t raise the prospect of the isolation getting more severe in days ahead.

Long haul versus short haul: Trump said on Sunday — and reinforced with a series of tweets on Monday — that this crisis has a 15-day time span. “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” he tweeted late Sunday evening. “AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Trudeau is not holding out any such hope. He talks regularly about “weeks and months” of self-isolation for Canadians and taking guidance from experts.