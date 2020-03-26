Extraordinary times. How often have you heard that in the past few days or weeks?

It’s true, though. These are extraordinary times and they will be with us for a while.

As the general manager of a retirement residence, I have the privilege of being able to not only serve, but to get to know seniors who have lived through many extraordinary times. Good people who served overseas during the Second World War and others who served their country here at home.

I’ve been able to talk with seniors who were freedom fighters and others who found sanctuary in Canada after the war. I work for people who have survived the depression, the polio epidemic, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the stock market crash of 2008 and SARS.

I am humbled by them all, and I’ve learned something from each of them. More than anything else, I’ve learned about resilience and dignity during extraordinary circumstances.

I have nothing but respect for the seniors who live in our residence. Nothing but admiration for their ability to adapt and ultimately triumph over adversity.

It is their resilience that I’m channeling now as my world — as our world — deals with the crisis that is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extraordinary times, for sure. Extraordinary wisdom and experience from our seniors are there for the taking. We need now, to recall the lessons they’ve taught us about duty, responsibility and community, about caring for one another, about doing what we are asked to do and abiding by the rules.

Our seniors are so wise, and yet right now, they are the most vulnerable among us. They know what to do.

They are doing what they are being asked to do: Stay home, self-distance, don’t hoard. And most importantly, they're staying calm and carrying on. We owe it to them and to ourselves to do the same.