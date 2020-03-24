The Box Turtle
Vanessa Roeder
Dial Books for Young readers
2020, 34 pages
ISBN: 9780735230507
ages 3+
When Terrance the box turtle was born he didn’t have a shell so his parents gave him one. It was a nice shell, but when some other turtles told him that his shell is weird Terrance decides to look for a new shell. He tries out numerous new “shells” but none seem just right. When a hermit crab generously offers Terrance his shell, he realizes his friend is “so much more than just a shell.” At this point Terrance decides that he wants his first shell again and, with the help of some friends, he is able to fix it up and be happy with it since he “was so much more than just his shell.”
The Box Turtle is an entertaining picture book that celebrates our uniqueness!
Bird Hugs
Ged Adamson
Two Lions
2020, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781542092715
ages 4+
Bird Hugs is a delightful picture book that illustrates how much joy an individual can bring to others. Bernard is different from other birds in that his very long wings don’t allow him to fly. When his friends fly away Bernard is left alone and he feels sorry for himself – until he finds an orangutan who is even sadder! Wrapping his long wings around the orangutan, Bernard gives him a big hug which makes them both feel better. Soon animals are lining up for a hug from Bernard and Bernard feels great having so many friends.
Max + Xam
Ariane Hofmann-Maniyar
Child’s Play
2020, 33 pages
ISBN: 9781786280862
ages 3+
Max and Xam are not only next-door neighbours, they are good friends who like to spend time together. When they have a disagreement things change and they no longer spend time together and they miss each other. Finally, Max gathers some of their favourite treats and goes to see Xam who has collected some flowers for them. They are friends once again.
Nice picture book about friendship.
