ISBN: 9780735230507

ages 3+

When Terrance the box turtle was born he didn’t have a shell so his parents gave him one. It was a nice shell, but when some other turtles told him that his shell is weird Terrance decides to look for a new shell. He tries out numerous new “shells” but none seem just right. When a hermit crab generously offers Terrance his shell, he realizes his friend is “so much more than just a shell.” At this point Terrance decides that he wants his first shell again and, with the help of some friends, he is able to fix it up and be happy with it since he “was so much more than just his shell.”

The Box Turtle is an entertaining picture book that celebrates our uniqueness!