A: We can both only assume that she’s in a highly charged emotional relationship and throwing all caution to the wind.

It’s unclear how much time your daughter lives with her vs. with you, but your concerns for this sensitive young teen are realistic, regarding her reaction to finding an unknown man living with her mom.

You’re wise to have already started counselling for you both, to discuss this new situation with a professional’s guidance. You don’t want to put in your daughter’s mind your own feelings and fears as an adult and ex-husband.

Try to not overreact as it may cause your ex to shut you out, and you won’t be able to meet/assess this man and form your own impressions.

Even if you have doubts about his character, let her start to see for herself that she’s moved too quickly to trust him … unless you sense danger, when you must protect your daughter immediately.

It’ll likely be a stressful time for you both at first. Stay strong and focused on her welfare, more than on your ex-wife’s lack of caution.

Q: I’m a woman, 60, with two grown children, divorced for over 20 years, with a friendship relationship with my ex.

My partner of 17 years and I share a house we bought together. No sex in all that time.

He works nights, I work days. He pays most of the bills, I take care of the cleaning, outside work, shopping, and cooking.

He’s developed health issues due to drinking. Now his health is always compromised because of alcohol and bad food choices. He never changes his ways/habits.

I'm constantly looking to be healthy, active and make better choices. He’s a drunk and hypochondriac.

We’ve grown apart. I’m bored of living like this. He says things will change, I give him means to do so, but it stays the same. I don't want to die like this.

A: With so many relationships that people write me about, there are two sides, and some options.

But some stories like yours have only one logical choice since you’re the only one dissatisfied with everything involving you two as a couple.

Sell your half of the house (discuss this first with a lawyer since you’re common-law partners with a shared asset), and leave him.

There’s no love mentioned here, there’s never been a sexual bond, you have opposite life interests, habits, activities, goals.

And you’re rarely together at the same time.

Dying has no place in your mind … it’s life that you’re seeking. You owe it to yourself and your adult children to pursue the life you want.

When an ex-spouse’s relationship may threaten a sensitive child’s stability, get counselling and support services for help.

