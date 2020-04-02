As a front-line health-care worker, the last few weeks have been interesting to say the least. With the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent cases confirmed in our communities, along with the near-constant headlines depicting suffering and pandemonium, I find myself experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions.

I feel the apprehension I imagine a soldier may feel heading to the trenches of a war whose enemy fights using unknown tactics and can’t be defeated with the ammunition at hand. But I realize, like professional fighters, my colleagues and I have been training for this epic battle since the onset of our careers. Uncertainty isn’t new in this profession. In fact, I would suggest it is rare to walk up to a door knowing exactly what will be found on the other side. Paramedics are experts at adjusting to ever-changing situations and we gain this experience daily as we respond to the unknown, muddle through inclement weather, troubleshoot difficult extrications, and provide treatments in imperfect environments. Our medical authority frequently updates our directives, and we adapt. We are skilled at keeping level-headed and making sound judgments based on the information available to us, while being fluid enough in our processes to make modifications when the conditions change.

Dwelling on the catastrophic potential of this virus has not been helpful for my well-being. It has caused me to feel scared, anxious, confused, and insecure. Speaking with my colleagues I know I don’t feel alone in this, and I believe acknowledging this fear-based response is valuable; allowing myself to instead choose, with intention, a more empowered reaction. Remembering and affirming all the strengths that have led me through a 20-year career on the front line thus far is helpful. I have been groomed and well-equipped to enter this battle with my peers and answer one call at a time with care, compassion, knowledge, and competence. I — along with all paramedics — will attend to business as usual because people will still require our help when they fall, become injured, or struggle with a medical problem.

However, I cannot deny I am concerned about our front-line workers’ ability to maintain a strong constitution for the long-haul. We've never had to collaborate like this on a global scale, and we are depending on the assistance of our friends and neighbours. When I see groups of people congregating on the street to engage in play, or continuing to disregard the pleas of our health and government officials, I feel angry and question my reasoning for putting myself and my family at further risk. I understand most of us have trouble processing the severity of this illness, and, in my opinion, it’s likely because in our culture we are shielded from bearing witness to hardship, torment, and death. Instead, there’s a general sense of invincibility. Am I scared of what may happen? Absolutely. My coworkers and I expect to be face-to-face with this virus and be stretched to the limits of our capabilities, and I’ve had moments of simply wanting to hide in a hole rather than confront this. Mitigating the risk and slowing down the spread so we can endure the war would really help us feel our efforts are not in vain.