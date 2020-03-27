One of the great things about our children’s generation is that they are socially conscious.

So when I received this perspective on COVID-19 from Gutpreet Gill, I thought of them. However, I also understand that for many struggling to deal with this new reality, it may seem naive. Those worried about their children, loved ones, finances, jobs, future and, of course, health.

Whether you know someone who has COVID-19 or is vulnerable should they get it, there are real fears and heartbreak. I miss my son and daughter-in-law, who are quarantined to protect their unborn child (yes, I'm going to be a grandma, and I'm so excited!).

I miss friends, family – including my dad, who’s 91 and one of the vulnerable ones. Easter this year will be very different!

This perspective is meant to give us pause for thought, and I hope you’ll share it with youth for their perspective. Here is an excerpt from it:

“What if … we subscribe to the philosophy that life is always working out for us, that there is an intelligence far greater than humans at work. That all is interconnected. What if the virus is here to help us? To reset. To remember what is truly important. Reconnecting with family and community. Reducing travel so that the environment, skies, the air, our lungs all get a break.

An invitation to turn inwards rather than self-soothe. A reset, economically. There is a shift underway in our society – what if it is one that is favourable for us? In our remembrance of what it means to be connected, humane, living a simpler life, to be less impactful/more kind to our environment. It was time for a change, we all knew that. And change has arrived.”

As schools, businesses and governments all scramble to deal with this new reality, we know that life will never be the same. E-learning is no longer a possibility, but a necessity. Relationships are being tested, and we have to find new ways to build them. May you stay healthy and take this time to think about “what if.”

Penny Deathe is the founder and executive director of the Healthy Youth Network.