The abundance of information and news updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic is head-spinning. And, during it all we are trying to work from home, worrying about loved ones and thinking about frontline personnel.

None of us could predict how it would affect our personal lives and community. With the shutdown of businesses and heightened physical distancing, it is reasonable to be anxious about how long this will last.

Flamborough Connects is an essential community service and a charitable organization with over 40 years of experience supporting community and managing volunteers to help the most vulnerable.

As you look out for your neighbours, family and friends, and take all required physical distancing and public health precautions, remember we will get through this together.

Rely on official government and news outlets for information, or call Flamborough Connects if you need help or you know someone who does. We can make appropriate referrals and connections.

Flamborough is not faced with cancelling Olympic-sized undertakings, but the non-profit programs and fundraising events that have been suspended, postponed or cancelled will affect the organizations that depend on generous donations to do important community work.

The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual business awards; the Carlisle Optimists are moving their Duck Dash ticket sales online; Animal Adoptions of Flamborough has suspended pet adoptions; and local food banks are adapting to increased need with safe methods of food distribution.

Charities and non-profits are doing their best.

The federal and provincial governments have announced plans to support businesses and individuals faced with job loss. We can all do our part to support local businesses: purchase gift certificates, maintain prepaid services, and buy within the community. As Susan Pennie of the Waterdown BIA said, “Share the love.”

Flamborough Connects’ board and staff are working to ensure our information and communication outlets are accurate and up-to-date, and Flamborough residents can access links to services.