Who’s your un-groomed alter ego? Mine’s the guy from Big Wolf on Campus (at about six seconds into this video), partly because I love a good YTV throwback, but also because my brows look like low-budget, Canadian TV prosthetics at this point. A colleague of mine picked Irish actor Ciarán Hinds. Definitely a more distinguished choice, or should I say high-brow… I’ll stop now.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with leaning into the current situation and letting it all hang out. In fact, you might even want to take this opportunity to grow your brows out, says Breigh Bellavance, national brow artist for Benefit. “This is a chance to see their full potential.” But if you are considering tidying things up, here’s how to tackle everything from overgrown arches to a fuzzy upper lip.

Err on the side of caution: Just because you’ve started baking your own bread, doesn’t mean you can DIY everything else in your life. Translation: If you are not a trained aesthetician, please refrain from spreading hot wax on your face, says Amy Finnegan Burns, VP of operations and training at WAXON Laser + Waxbar. “There’s a risk of burning and bruising and irritation and sticky messes,” she warns. Bellavance agrees. Not only could wax harm your skin, it could also do serious damage to your brows. “Tweezing would definitely be safer since it removes hairs one by one, giving you much more control.”

Consider bleaching: While not technically a form of hair removal, bleaching would be Finnegan Burns’s first choice for dealing with facial hair at home. “For those who are more concerned with the shadow, if they have quite dark hair, bleaching is a great option,” she says. “If you’re an avid waxer, it’s not going to affect the hair growth cycle and all the hard work you’ve put into getting your hair to grow sparser.” Always make sure to follow instructions to a T as bleaching can cause irritation.

Put the razor down: “Avoid shaving at all costs because it can make the hair grow back coarser,” says Finnegan Burns. The only time she’d recommend doing it would be before starting laser, as you’d actually want to get the hair thicker in that case. But if that’s not part of your plans, and your hair is already pretty fair or you’re more bothered by the amount rather than the colour, depilatory cream would be your best bet. “It’s a great, inexpensive option. It’s not removing hair from the roots, so it also won’t interrupt the hair growth cycle.” Again, there is a risk of irritation, so read instructions carefully and avoid any sensitive areas. In fact, if your skin is sensitive to begin with, avoid it altogether. “For anyone experiencing any type of rosacea or overall sensitivity out of the norm, I wouldn’t recommend it. But for anyone else, depilatory creams are very safe and effective.”

Map it out: On to brows, now. The key, says Bellavance, is having a clear plan. “You want to create a sort of brow insurance policy so you’re not over-tweezing,” she explains. That means determining your ideal shape and staying outside the lines. To do so, take a brow pencil and hold it up straight, right against your nostril to see where your brow should start. Draw a little mark. Then, line up the outside of your nose with the outer rim of your iris and extend that diagonal to mark the spot where your arch should peak. Lastly, the end of your brow should match up with the side of your nose and the outer corner of your eye. Connect the dots and voilà!

Tweeze properly: Once you’ve found your shape, you can go ahead and get rid of any noticeable outliers. Always clean your skin and your tweezers beforehand and pull the hair in the direction of the growth to prevent bleeding. “You don’t want a crime scene,” jokes Bellavance. To minimize pain, she recommends adding a bit of tension to the skin with your other hand, pulling it taut the same way you would when applying eyeliner. And unless you have trouble seeing, steer clear of magnifying mirrors. The regular kind will give you the best sense of how your brows look IRL. “A magnifying mirror distorts your vision into something that people don’t see. Most of the time, when we see them up that close, we get carried away and they turn out thinner.”

Consider a temporary fix: If you usually entrust your arches to a pro, you might be accustomed to extra steps like trimming and tinting, both of which are at-home no-no’s, says Bellavance. “One snip and a trim can go wrong pretty quickly,” she cautions. Instead of reaching for scissors, she suggests tucking in any excess length with a clear, strong-hold brow setter. And although tinting supplies can be found online, it’s trickier than it looks, says the expert, noting that she mixes custom recipes for all her clients depending on the colour and texture of their hair. So while you wait to be reunited with your brow guru, turn to a tinted brow gel for now. You can use your true match to cover greys or try something a bit darker if you want more drama. “It lets you play around and it’s not as scary as something permanent.”

