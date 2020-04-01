Lewis Horning (1775-1857), the youngest son of Peter Horning, was 13 years old when he made the journey northward to Upper Canada with his parents, settling in the Hamilton area in 1789.

He served as a lieutenant in the 5th Lincoln Militia during the War of 1812 and before the decade ended, had established himself as a successful farmer, owning a general store, and a grist and sawmill.

His wife Mary Gage died in December 1817, leaving him with several young children — as so often happened. He quickly remarried. His new bride Eleanor Bates, like his first wife, was a member of a noted Loyalist family.

A second family was born to Lewis and Eleanor and by 1830 the family had moved to Dufferin County, with the purchase of 2,500 acres on the Pine River that Lewis viewed as an excellent milling site and around which he planned to establish a self-sustaining community, known as Horning’s Mills.

On July 15, 1832 while out with friends and family, Horning was overheard to say he would give a dollar to anyone who could find a calf that was lost and return it safely to the family farm before it was attacked by wolves or coyotes.

The three children of Mr. Vanmeer, the mill blacksmith, Oliver, 9, Susan, 14, and June, 16, together with Horning's nine-year-old son Lewis Jr., decided to earn the money and went out on a search. When none of the children returned home that night, a search party traced the children’s wanderings until they were joined by footprints of First Nation moccasins.

Two months later, Oliver Vanmeer was found in Oakville, but was so traumatized by what he had experienced that he was unable to explain or assist in the search — the other children were never found or heard of again.

Lewis Horning, devastated and depressed by the loss and his wife’s failing health, sold the Dufferin property and moved to Flamborough and into a small frame cottage off Waterdown Road.

William Gage Horning, Lewis’ son from his first marriage, inherited the Flamborough cottage and in 1852 built Evergreen Lodge on Mountain Brow Road West.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives.