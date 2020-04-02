Today, the majority of people live paycheque to paycheque and are concerned about their personal finances, which can create a lot of anxiety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people have difficulty living within their income and often use credit for unforeseen expenditures. If you have a mortgage, chances are you will be given a “payment holiday” for a couple of months, but be sure to read the fine print.

Most lending institutions are not providing free time off from your loans. Even though you are not required to make your payment for a few months, interest will still accrue on the outstanding balance. This is not a long-term solution. If you are looking to improve your overall cash flow, you may want to take advantage of the low-lending rate environment and refinance your debt.

The banks have been in a low-rate environment for almost 12 years. When we get on the other side of this pandemic and everything gets back to normal, they will want to raise their rates.

On top of being an adviser, I am also a lender and can tell you with all certainty that, just before COVID-19 became a pandemic, banks were planning to begin slowly raising rates. We were seeing posted rates back in the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range, of course with discounts, but nonetheless they were beginning to increase.

This is the time to consider getting a new consolidation loan, refinancing your mortgage for a lower rate and longer term or even asking your banker if you can adjust your student debts or other personal loans.

I know this could sound a little shallow, and perhaps even like you may be exploiting the current economic situations, but that is exactly what I want you to do.

In order to secure your future and ultimately retire debt free and wealthy, you must take control of your debt and begin to build a plan to reduce it. And believe me when I tell you there is an opportunity for you in all this.

You should never use your home like an ATM to get you out of debt over and over again. That being said, rates are going to climb in the next couple of years and I would encourage you to get your debt portfolio in order now.

When reviewing all your debt, it is important to be honest with yourself. If you truly want to be wealthy, you must be willing to do the things that will make you wealthy. This, of course, means eliminating your debt.