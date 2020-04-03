The global outbreak of COVID-19 has required massive undertakings by the people and governments of countries around the world.

With the threat of the virus now a reality in our province, the people of Ontario, businesses and our government are banding together to fight back.

This outbreak will strain our health-care system, small businesses and the finances of workers, employers and families. Our government is responding with a $17 billion action plan that includes $3.3 billion in direct support for health care, $6 billion in deferred taxes for 100,000 businesses, and $3.7 billion in direct support for people and jobs.

We are providing a one-time payment to families of $200 per child up to 12 years of age to help pay for the extra costs associated with school and daycare closures. We are also supporting our front-line workers by providing them with emergency child-care options. We are deferring OSAP interest accrual for six months and setting electricity prices for residential, farm and small business time-of-use customers at the lowest or “off-peak” rate, 24 hours a day for 45 days. We will spare no expense to ensure that Ontarians are supported through these difficult times.

Amid the grim headlines, we are all inspired by our heroic health-care professionals and everyone on the front lines working to keep store shelves stocked and our communities safe and healthy. To our doctors, nurses, personal support workers, paramedics, delivery personnel, janitors, grocery clerks, and countless others, Ontario offers its heartfelt thanks and gratitude. Our fight against this virus would be in vain without your tireless efforts.

In this time of crisis, local businesses have stepped up to help support our community. Our government challenged companies that could retool their production lines to join in the fight against COVID-19 by helping manufacture essential goods like ventilators and protective equipment for health-care workers. I was heartened by the response from families and businesses from Flamborough-Glanbrook and beyond who have rolled up their sleeves to help.

I am immensely proud of our community and our entire city for doing their part to show the Ontario spirit and ensure that we get through these tough times together. I want to thank every Hamiltonian who is protecting our community by practising strict social distancing and staying home unless absolutely necessary.

We must all continue to follow the rules and guidelines put forward by our government and health officials to keep ourselves, our neighbours, and the most vulnerable among us healthy. With these efforts in place, we will get through this together.

For more information on COVID-19 and the Ontario government response, visit www.ontario.ca/page/2019-novel-coronavirus and for more information on the federal emergency response see www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html.

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.