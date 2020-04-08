So, here I am, writing well before the date you are reading this, self-quarantined Day 1 of 14, and writing a little about myself.

(This column is almost always about you, the Readers, who send me your personal relationship questions, seeking my published suggestions and advice).

Like many people these past two decades, I can work from anywhere on my laptop. In recent years, my husband and I found that the answer to weeks of cold, grey winters was to rent a small apartment near sand and sea for a while.

Now we’re back home.

Day 1 of staying isolated indoors has meant wiping down any supplies family members had helped accumulate ahead for us, plus sanitizing and laundering everything we brought back.

But, joyfully, it’s afforded the chance to Face Time at some length with our younger relatives in different cities, some already “going to school” remotely.

I find the Active 8 workout suggestion from an 11-year-old very hopeful — he does 25 reps of eight different fitness activities. I’ll start with four.

A fitness trainer in my area has started teaching classes and individuals on Zoom.

Another friend has always communicated with her university-age relatives through online Scrabble and Words With Friends.

If all this sounds Pollyanna-like about what’s actually a historic pandemic, my advice to Self and to you is to get through it as best we can for as long as we must.

I urge you all to try to do the same. And stay connected.

If you live alone, contact any of the helping agencies and organizations in your city or community that are reaching out with information, networking and ideas for living more sheltered-in-place than most of us have ever known.

The latest statistics of COVID19 illnesses and deaths prove that we’re in this together, that we can’t just give up, nor push to be the only one left.

Ignoring the facts invites the virus into your whole approach to life. Unacceptable.

Count your blessings, feed your humour and stay safe but mentally engaged with those you know and trust.

Read what inspires you, stay informed, but don’t overdose on bad-news scenarios. Hope is a necessary ingredient for a healthy life and mind.

We all want the goal of survival to include coming out of all this without being spiritually destroyed.

Q: I’m a single woman, 46, who was invited to dinner at a casual friend’s house over three weeks ago. It was just before we were advised to not be in groups of more than five people. I went and was surprised that the host, who’d mentioned inviting eight people over, had invited 14!

Included was a woman I hadn’t met previously, who kept talking closely to my face and touching my arm. I was so uncomfortable that I made up an excuse to have to leave early. Do I tell the host that he was much too casual about how his gathering could possibly harm his guests through spreading of the coronavirus?

Still Upset

A: The rules are spelled out clearly now. We ignore them not only at our own peril but by risking others’ lives. Only those who are truly selfish and ignorant will do as they please, which will prompt even stricter surveillance and heftier fines. Your “self-protection” is no longer only up to you, since it can affect everyone else in your home or whom you meet over the days following.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Getting through social isolation requires finding online resources for human connection, creativity, fitness and needed help.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.