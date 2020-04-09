This column goes out to every one of you.

The past few weeks have seemed very long. Increasingly cut off from the things we do so naturally, we try to stay sequestered, separated, and healthy — all the time missing our social and family connections and trying to be brave and optimistic about the future.

Thank you to everyone who has self-isolated or reached out to those who need support, assistance or porch drops.

Thank you for the support you have shown the local businesses struggling with closures or trying to provide curb pickup or delivery.

Thank you to the many first responders and front-line retail, service and health-care workers, to those who are still working in public service, manufacturing, trucking, mail and delivery services, and so many other areas — all of whom go to work at a risk to themselves to keep our basic needs met.

I thank you for your increased tolerance, understanding, and perseverance as we all encounter more and more closures and deal with rapid changes. These are hard decisions changing people's lives.

I hear your frustration and anger in the emails and see the comments on social media pages. I sincerely hope that we can somehow see the reasoning behind this course of action and comply.

Please heed the "closed" signs — don't ignore them. The same type of closures are happening all over the world. They are meant to save lives.

While we struggle through this journey together, my assistant, Julie, and I will be working from our homes and are committed to continue to serve you in whatever ways we can. City staffing and services are reduced and many staff have been redeployed to areas where they are needed. Others continue to work from their homes.

But many non-urgent or non-essential services have been reduced or are suspended while we navigate this crisis. We will do our very best to deal with your inquiries and urgent, or time-sensitive matters, as efficiently as possible.