For those of us working in the essential services, the line between work and life has become greyer.

Both our work and personal lives revolve around the pandemic and there’s a general acceptance that 2020 plans for this spring and early summer may not happen.

Flamborough Connects’ Connecting to You Annual General Meeting will be scaled down to essential AGM items. All partners, stakeholders and residents are welcome to join the FC Board for a video meeting Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. Please RSVP to admin@flamboroughconnects.ca by April 20 and we will forward an invitation.

Our biggest annual event, the Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation, slated for May 5, has been cancelled. We will schedule a ReConnecting to You event later in the year to present the Flamborough Senior Volunteer Award and get reacquainted with community.

As a result, the Flamborough Senior Volunteer Award nomination deadline has been extended to May 30. If you know a deserving older adult who has made a significant contribution to this community — visit our website for the nomination form, call 905-689-7880 or email admin@flamboroughconnects.ca for more information.

Flamborough Connects is using this valuable time to support community nonprofits. As this community’s volunteer centre, we are fielding calls from people looking for ways to support the most vulnerable.

Calling all charities, faith groups, nonprofits, sports organizations and service clubs. Now is the time to get your Gigit page set up! Volunteers are looking to help programs and organizations like yours. Be prepared to connect with your people when you need them. Gigit is a free, local platform serving the co-ordination needs of nonprofits.

Let's grow our Flamborough online community together. When you set up your neighbourhood and choose Flamborough Connects as your volunteer agency, all local volunteer gigs and events will be posted to our neighbourhood. We will all reach more people — volunteers and donors — when we work together!

Need help setting up your Gigit neighbourhood? We can help. Email or call for more information.

The COVID-19 virus will fade and we will start to take tentative steps back into community. In the meantime, let’s use this valuable time to connect online, build community and plan to meet again soon.