The idea of being your own best friend in developing a healthy lifestyle must be embraced. Pay heed to an inner voice warning of danger. Seafood, including seaweed and sea salt, has multiple trace minerals that would be especially healing today. Tonight: Clear your desk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today artwork and imported items of all types will bring you pleasure. Be cheerful when you reconnect, reconsider and reflect. Be proactive. A cycle of great blessings and opportunity unfolds when you think hard enough. Tonight: Make a lovely dinner for a few special souls.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It can be a little difficult to concentrate today. Follow a schedule combined with positive affirmations. Your adherence to this will bring a high energy level, and a new sense of optimism develops. Study will be favourable. Tonight: Organize your home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Others have a different view about love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspectives of those with whom you are intimate. There is much exploring and probing in progress today. Do not stay silent. Tonight: Catch up with a sibling or an old pal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Forever galloping onward, you approach life as a great adventure. You can be intolerant of the mundane, but today you must go over your finances and accounts. It is a great time to get them in order and brainstorm about new money-making opportunities. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Penetrating yet cautious, a flair for business and a yearning for practical achievement motivate you. The urge to get started on important work burns within you as you wake up today. This is your day, so make the most of it. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are concerned with large metaphysical issues today. The direction society is taking and advocating needed changes are important to you. You experience a pure impulse of dynamic creation and are inspired to come up with innovative ideas. Tonight: Very sweet dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Dreamy you is linked to compassion, sacrifice and illusions. Today, there is a strong introspective kindness present. A family member can be a trifle volatile. Use your natural skills to create harmony amongst all of us. Tonight: Call professional colleagues and catch up.

BORN TODAY: President Thomas Jefferson (1743), writer Samuel Beckett (1906), activist Amy Goodman (1957)