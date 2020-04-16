It’s about trust.

Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This column is part of that project.

As Flamborough residents are adjusting to working from home, it is business as usual for the Review team.

The editorial and sales crews have been working remotely since 2018, when the newspaper office closed its doors on Main Street North in 2018.

Access to space at The Idea Room in the heart of Waterdown provided us with a pied-à-terre locally. And we made great use of this coworking space, as we did with other facilities around town, like the Waterdown library and local coffee shops.

That is, until the pandemic.

Now, we are working almost exclusively from our home offices, kitchens or living rooms. While we are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, by no means has working from the safety of our homes slowed our efforts to covering news that matters to you.

Although we aren’t physically in town every day, we remain connected to the community in a variety of ways. Review journalists rely on our robust network of sources to keep on top of stories – big and small. We keep an ear to the ground for story leads and a watchful eye on social media for breaking news.

It’s exactly how we came to learn about a positive case of COVID-19 in Waterdown last month. What started with a tweet culminated with the Review’s ability to break the news that a local TD Bank branch employee had tested positive for the virus.

We approached this story like we would any other: we started by asking questions – many questions, of a variety of sources. And we tackled it just as we would if we were working in town.