Maintain your physical energy and positive outlook the best you can, so anxiety doesn’t drag you down.

Be proactive. If someone else within the household is behaving nonchalantly about the instructions above, show them a list of what can happen … not only to the weakest person there, but to themselves, too.

Q: I’m 21. A year ago my first love and I broke up after two years. He’d tried to control me.

But I missed him these past eight months.

I’ve been talking to a new guy. He’s so understanding and chill. A month ago he asked me out and I was unsure because he’d be new to everything about love.

I also liked being single, hooking up, dancing with guys and flirting.

I also wasn’t over my ex. Then, at a bar with friends, I saw him and almost fainted. His best friend told me my ex still misses me.

Later, he texted me. He asked me for a lunch date to catch up. I felt it’d be the closure I needed.

At lunch we talked and joked. I ended up at his house and we hooked up and hung out like old times.

He admitted to being too controlling, but he’s realized he now could trust me.

We’ve been talking for a month. I said no to the other guy. My friends hate my ex. They won’t accept that he’s changed.

Do I pick my ex for whom I have love and passion? Or the guy who treated me like a princess, though we don’t have the same connection I had with my ex?

Hard Choice

A: Life rarely grinds to a near-halt … except in a pandemic. The way you may be cutting yours short is through hookups and dating, when there’s a merciless virus that gets transmitted easily from two people just being closer than six feet (two metres) apart.

So my first advice to you is an urgent plea: Stay home. Only talk to these guys or anyone else online.

At 21, you think you must choose one of them. But it could be the worst thing for you to do.

You most need self-confidence, not relying on only two possible boyfriends: One, who emotionally abused you with controls and distrust; another, for whom you don’t have strong feelings.

Love yourself more. And look around to the people who are depending on you to stay healthy and make sure they do, too. Follow the stay-home orders in your community, to keep yourself and everyone else safe.

Q: I’m a divorced woman who’s been an online dater for years. I go on an app and usually can meet someone.

But the virus has changed that. It’s very lonely being self-quarantined.

I have FaceTime and Zoom sessions with friends and family but, for a woman in my late 30s, that’s not the same as getting a quick “like,” meeting someone at a bar and seeing where it goes from there.

Any suggestions?

A: Yes, stay safe. There’ll be bars, hookups and dating again, once our living environments are safer with the virus contained.

However, this pause may spark a new, more satisfying approach to online dating.

Instead of seeking only the most attractive/sexy person, it’s the chance for more people to have real conversations over an extended time of several months.

Just imagine — detecting decency and warmth in someone, not just a come on! Finding a so-called stranger shares many of your interests! Try it.

Ellie’s tip of the day

In this COVID-19 crisis, do everything possible based on information to date to keep your household members safe.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.