Steena Holmese

Lake Union Publishing

2019, 311 pages

ISBN: 9781542040389

Danielle Rycroft is a therapist with only three patients: Tyler, Ella and Savannah. As her patients share their anxieties, fears, angers and relationships with her, Dr. Rycroft begins to think that one of them could be harbouring a dark secret. Adding to Dr. Rycroft’s own feelings and depriving her of sleep are a string of murders that are occurring in town. The murders are connected as in each case the parents are killed while their children, sleeping nearby, are not physically harmed. Working the case is Dr. Rycroft’s best friend, Detective Tami Sloan, who looks out for the therapist while a serial killer lurks about town. With the realization that one of her patients is a serial killer, and not coping well with this horrific fact, Dr. Rycroft turns to her own therapist for help.

Set over the month of August, and with chapters flipping back and forth between Dr. Rycroft and her patients, The Patient is a very good crime suspense novel.

The Night Fire

Michael Connelly

Grand Central Publishing

2019, 2020, 409 pages

ISBN: 9781538733721

Michael Connelly has been writing his entertaining “Harry Bosch” detective novels since the early 1990s, but in 2017 he introduced the character Detective Renee Ballard in the book The Late Show. Dark Sacred Night (2018) is an entertaining novel that has detectives Bosch and Ballard working together. The Night Fire also features these two detectives and this paperback edition was just published.

The Night Fire is a very good crime novel with lots of suspense and several cases on the go. A judge has been murdered in a city park and Bosch is looking into the case where the accused is defended by Mickey Haller, the Lincoln Lawyer.

And while on the graveyard shift, Detective Renee Ballard acquires a case involving a homeless person who has been burned alive.

Detective Bosch gets involved in an old, cold case when the wife of his mentor who has just died gives Bosch a missing case file. Did Bosch’s mentor keep the case file to find the murderer – or to bury the truth?

Michael Connelly writes some of the best crime novels and The Night Fire is another very good story!

