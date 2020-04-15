A device, the portable version — it can run on batteries — that was birthed by undergraduate students at the University of Toronto who were set to the challenge nearly two decades ago by Fisher and Fedorko.

A lifesaver crucial to the care of patients with severe lung failure, these days overwhelmingly patients suffering from COVID-19. Because there’s never before been such an urgent need for rapid delivery of ventilators. Because nobody — or very few — saw the crisis coming. And 1,300 hospital beds equipped with ventilators in Ontario were considered more than efficient, although Ontario was near the bottom among provinces in capacity, roughly a dozen per 100,000 people.

The backstory to the portable ventilator is a tale of ingenuity.

“Basically, I started off in the late ’90s,” recounts Fisher. “We developed a method where we could administer oxygen in a very efficient manner. Who cares about that? Well, it just so happened that around that time the United State Marines Corps wanted to get rid of carrying around oxygen tanks on the battlefield. First of all, it was cumbersome. Secondly, if a bullet hits them, they go boom. Thirdly, insurgents would kill several people and themselves to get their hands on one. Which made their boom bigger.”

The Marines were referred to Fisher, who devised a “proof of concept” for production, which resulted in an initial contract. The beta model did no more than provide oxygen in the field.

“Then there was a thing called feature-creep,” says Fisher. “They’d asked for oxygen in the field, we gave them oxygen in the field. They went, ‘Wow. Do you think you could put some monitors on there to measure pulse, etc.?’ I said, yeah, sure. Here’s your monitors. They went, ‘Wow. Now, do you think you can add other features?’ They just wanted the best thing that they could possibly get. ‘Wow. Now, what about making it smaller, what about making it lighter?’

“We spent years making it smaller, lighter and tougher. And making it more robust so that you could drop it, rain on it, freeze it. That took about six years.”

Fisher argues that to call his contraption a ventilator is to shortchange it. “Everybody has ventilator on the brain at the moment. This is not a ventilator. It contains a ventilator.’’

Again, because that was military-driven at the outset. “What they needed was a life support system. Because when their soldiers get injured or they’re in a disaster zone of some sort, they have multiple issues — getting power, getting oxygen. They wanted all those issues in one package they could easily carry. So we put it in there.

“If you go to the ICU, you see all sorts of stuff. We put all that inside this thing. Basically you have a complete intensive care unit.”

That was crucial because of multiple and simultaneous urgencies, shifted now to critical care in hospital, Fisher explains. “That’s important because when you’re sick, even though your lungs may be injured, you can wheel in a ventilator, but everything else is already there. In the battlefield — or in this case, when you start bed-spacing patients, taking them out of where they should be, taking them into the hallways, into the cafeteria, on the lawn, in a tent, in a hotel room — just having the ventilator isn’t enough.’’

The device, weighing less than 40 pounds, can be attached to a stretcher or mobile bed. Oxygen isn’t drawn from a tank but from the air.

“Now we’re starting to realize, Canadians, the public, that, wait a minute. Sure, you can order all these ventilators, but who’s ordering all the things that go with them? We’re not going to order every little thing independently. That was how we got from the battlefield to where we are right now.”

Where we are now, in the instance of Thornhill Medical, which has expanded its production tenfold from 50 a month, is partnership with Guelph-based manufacturer Linamar, which normally makes parts and motors for cars, boats, wind turbines and farm equipment. Thornhill had the technical expertise, Linamar the ability to source needed materials. Thornhill, located in downtown Toronto, didn’t have the staff or space to crank up massive production on its own.

Finding supplies for the 1,500 components of the MOVES device has required scrambling. “Every day there has been a different challenge and every day we have worked through the challenge,” Thornhill Medical CEO Lesley Gouldie recently told The Canadian Press.

A letter of intent was signed between Thornhill Medical and Ottawa for 1,020 ventilators, with provision for an additional 900 if demand warrants. The federal government has also signed agreements to get 10,000 ventilators from each of Montreal’s CAE corporation, Victoria’s StarFish Medical and a consortium known as Ventilators for Canadians, CP has reported.

The first eight from Thornhill Medical were shipped out at the beginning of the month. More will be delivered in waves over the coming weeks. “That is on the assumption we continue to work through the supply chain and there’s no significant challenges that prevent the plan from being executed as we expect,” said Gouldie.

Demand, Gouldie added, has been coming from all over the world, but filling Canada’s needs is job one.

“This is the second generation” of the portable device, says Fisher. “We learned a lot when we made the first one and they’re still being used in the field. They’re so rugged. We went back and we re-engineered everything from basic scratch.

“This one, I think, is a real honey.”

Rosie DiManno is a columnist based in Toronto covering sports and current affairs. Follow her on Twitter: @rdimanno