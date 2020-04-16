Once again, Donald Trump falls below even the low standards the world has come to expect of him. His decision to cut the World Health Organization off at the knees as a deadly pandemic sweeps the globe borders on the criminal.

Trump accuses the WHO of mismanaging the coronavirus outbreak, failing to warn the world, and channelling misinformation from the Chinese government. For this he has “suspended” U.S. funding to the organization, a transparent attempt to dodge responsibility for his own administration’s record of failure on COVID-19.

As bad as the pandemic is in Europe, the United States and Canada, it has yet to strike parts of the world least equipped to deal with it. When that happens, as it surely will, they will turn to the WHO for vital information and such basic equipment as masks and gowns.

From a public health point of view, it’s hard to imagine a worse time to cripple the organization. But this is clearly not about health; it’s of a piece with Trump’s well-established tendency to lash out at others (Democrats, the media, foreigners) rather than take responsibility for his own shortcomings.

He accuses the WHO of being too chummy with Beijing, but conveniently overlooks the fact that he himself was tweeting praise of China in January for its handling of the pandemic and boasting that “we have it under control.” There’s now plenty of evidence that China covered up vital information about the spread of the disease, but blaming the WHO for that is pretty much beside the point.

Still, just because Trump goes after an organization shouldn’t mean all sensible people should rush to its defence and place it above criticism. The WHO has indeed made its share of mistakes, largely because of its very nature.

As a United Nations agency it depends on its member states for information and cooperation. It has no power to compel its members to produce information they don’t want to provide, nor can it order them to do anything. It can only give advice and make recommendations. But like the UN itself, with all its flaws, if the WHO didn’t exist, the world would have to invent something very much like it.

It’s important, then, to recognize both the key role the WHO can play and the limitations it works under. It gathers what information it can, but relies on governments that may not want or be able to produce accurate data.

In that regard, any country weighing how best to handle a health crisis like COVID-19 should factor all that into the information and advice it gets from the WHO. It shouldn’t treat it like gospel.

That’s true in Canada as much as anywhere else. And in recent days our politicians and public health officials have come under fire for following guidance from the WHO that turned out not to be the best.