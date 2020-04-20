There’s no doubt about it, COVID-19 has turned our lives inside out.

But we are winning the battle and we are in this together! I am convinced that in the long run, Canada and Ontario will emerge from this pandemic stronger.

With the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on our economy, a number of federal programs have been announced to help the unemployed, the self-employed, small businesses, farmers, parents, students, seniors and all Canadians.

While the provincial government is focused on winning the war in our hospitals and health care system and supporting our front line nurses and doctors, the key federal programs are designed to help Canadian households and businesses weather the economic storm.

Currently the federal support programs include the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, Canada Emergency Business Accounts, an expanded Canada Summer Jobs program, rent relief for small businesses, enriched HST rebates for low income earners and additional Canada Child Benefits for parents.

We in the Conservative caucus know there are still some gaps in the programs announced to date and will keep pressing the government to address this.

To help people and businesses in Flamborough-Glanbrook navigate these new federal programs and access the forms and links needed to apply, I’ve set up a special page on my website as a one-stop resource: www.davidsweet.ca/covid-19.

This page includes links to application portals, frequently asked questions, info on public health resources and more. It’s all organized under nine different topics so whether you’re a laid off worker, a small-business owner, a farmer or a parent, there’s a section for you. Recognizing the ever-changing nature of the information and programs, we are keeping this page updated on a daily and weekly basis. Check back often for the most up-to-date information.

Also, don’t hesitate to call my office for assistance.

While we are working from home like so many workplaces, and respecting physical distancing, we do check our phone line multiple times per day. We check our email constantly. We are determined to get back to people as quickly as possible, in priority sequence.