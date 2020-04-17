In recent weeks, the media has hailed the efforts of front-line workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic — the doctors, the nurses, the first responders, the retail employees, among others.

What is like to work on the front lines of this health crisis?

I recently asked Natalia Kusendova that very question. Kusendova is the MPP for the riding of Mississauga Centre, and the youngest female member of provincial Parliament.

Several weeks ago, she added the extra duties of her previous career and has taken up a role as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Etobicoke General Hospital, while continuing her duties as an MPP.

As Kusendova explains, returning to nursing at this time is no different than her reasoning for getting into politics: “I wanted to impact my community in a positive way,” she says.

Working in an emergency room during this health crisis does not strike fear into Kusendova’s heart. On the contrary, she is motivated and energized by the high level of professionalism and organization at her hospital, by the levels of co-operation among various levels of government, and by the support from individuals and businesses.

Hospitals like Etobicoke General have introduced safety measures and protocols to ensure that doctors, nurses, staff members and patients are protected and safeguarded at all times. The stream of COVID-19 patients (as opposed to potential surges) has not overtaxed the system and led to panic situations.

Kusendova realizes that people might be fearful about going to a hospital during the COVID-19 crisis, and she wants to reassure the public that hospitals are safe environments. There is currently an adequate supply of intensive-care beds and ventilators to accommodate the health-care needs of the public.

Kusendova believes that the province’s state of emergency (declared on March 16) has been a significant factor in limiting the number of COVID-19 cases. It bans people from gathering in public spaces and it outlaws events with gatherings of more than five people.

She reiterates that if you are having mild symptoms and suspect COVID-19, please call Telehealth first at 1-866-797-0000. If you are having moderate to severe symptoms like difficulty breathing or chest pain, please visit to an emergency room right away. People are urged not to visit an assessment centre unless they have been referred by a health-care professional.