Endless disputes over the island’s sovereignty and governance are best left to global diplomacy without threatening our common humanity. The primacy of ideology over epidemiology is as puzzling as it is self-defeating.

Bad enough that Beijing imperils the Taiwanese people (whom it sees as “Chinese compatriots”), it has also failed to protect its own mainland citizens from infectious diseases. China’s Communist Party leadership has done itself enduring damage.

The SARS virus that wreaked such havoc in Toronto in 2003, after being transmitted here from Hong Kong, also originated in the wet markets of mainland China. Seventeen years later, we know the Chinese authorities failed to eradicate those markets in Wuhan, where exotic animals are in proximity to their human keepers and buyers, leaving them vulnerable to cross-species contamination and infection; we also know that two laboratories in Wuhan handled dangerous iterations of those viruses, and that there were documented concerns about lax safety procedures, as reported by the Washington Post.

The world can only hope that next time, China’s government will learn the lessons it failed to fully absorb after SARS. While there is little we can do about Beijing’s opacity and oppression within its own borders, we can refuse to be China’s enablers abroad. Instead of behaving like boy scouts at the multilateral level — deferring to diplomacy and authority — we should be shoring up Taiwan’s position at the WHO (as we did in the past with the World Trade Organization, where the island’s economic heft ensured it a place at the table).

Beyond lending assistance to Taiwan, we can learn from the island nation to avoid repeating our own mistakes. Despite being excluded by the WHO, Taiwan relied on its own vigilance to safeguard itself from COVID-19, screening direct flights from China long before anyone else and testing its own citizens far more than most countries. It has suffered only a handful of deaths, compared to more than 1,300 in Canada.

We have every right to resent Beijing, but there will be no reckoning anytime soon, and so there is little point. It deflects from the accountability required of our own authorities, who ignored early warning signs long after word got out from Wuhan, and it distracts us from the mainland’s punitive isolation of Taiwan, in which we are all complicit.

Ultimately, the Chinese leadership has paid a heavy price in human life for its lies incompetence on COVID-19, just as it did for SARS. China biggest mistake is that it didn’t learn the lessons of containment, but then neither did we in Canada.

Martin Regg Cohn is a columnist based in Toronto covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn