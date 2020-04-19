-Manitoba: 243 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 140 resolved), 10 presumptive

-New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 87 resolved)

-Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)

-Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

-Yukon: 9 confirmed (including 7 resolved)

-Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

-Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Saturday 7:55 p.m.: A suspect has been charged after a Toronto enforcement officer was assaulted in a city park on Friday.

The city also reported 201 new COVID-19 cases and eight more coronavirus-related deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

The latest tallies brought Toronto’s total number of cases to 3,346 cases, including 3,013 that were confirmed and 333 classified as probable cases. Of these cases, 274 patients are hospitalized, 98 in intensive care units. To date, 162 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto.

Despite the pandemic’s deadly numbes, Toronto city staff received 440 new complaints on Friday about residents using banned outdoor amenities or breaching physical distancing rules in parks. Bylaw and police officers issued an additional 19 tickets for a total of 338 handed out over the last two weeks, the city said in a news release.

7:05 p.m.: New Yorkers will be able to get marriage licenses online and wed via video during the crisis.

Many marriage bureaus have been closed because of the health emergency, leaving couples unable to get licences because the state requires the betrothed to complete their application in person.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going to order that provision waived to let couples apply remotely, his office said Saturday. The state will also enable town and city clerks to conduct weddings by video.

“There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no,” the governor said with a chuckle.

11:25 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep the border closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days.

Trudeau says it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S.-Canada border will be among the first borders to open. Nearly 200,000 people normally cross the border daily.