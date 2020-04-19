Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is letting smaller stores reopen after a shutdown that deprived German retailers of 30 billion euros ($45 billion) in sales and pushed many shops to the brink of bankruptcy. After her government imposed social distancing measures on March 22, and her fast-tracking more than 1 trillion euros in aid to companies and workers, what’s happening now in Europe’s biggest economy is likely to be watched by other countries from Italy and Spain to the U.S. and beyond.

Retail spaces of less than 800 square meters (8,611 square feet) — like Frese’s in the city of Freiburg near the French border — will be reopening, along with car dealerships, bike shops and book stores. Bars, restaurants, gyms and larger stores will have to remain closed.

7:06 a.m.: Two dozen crew members of a Taiwanese naval ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus after returning from a nearly two-month training mission that took them to the Pacific island nation of Palau.

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control said Sunday that 21 more cases had been identified from a refuelling ship, on top of three reported Saturday. More than 700 officers and sailors from the refuelling ship and the two warships that took part in the mission are in quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC said that a Taiwanese student returning from the United States had also tested positive. That brought the total for Sunday to 22, an upward spike for the self-governing island. New cases had fallen to single digits in the past week, including three days in which none were reported.

5:15 a.m.: South Korea’s prime minister says the country will maintain much of its social distancing guidelines until May 5 but will relax some limits.

The comments by Chung Sye-kyun came hours after South Korea’s health authorities reported eight more coronavirus cases, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months.

Chung says the government will stop “strongly advising” religious organizations, gyms and bars to suspend their operations and allow less risky outdoor public facilities, like recreational parks, to be reopened. He says outdoor sports games also can be held if there are no spectators.

4:00 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. on April 19, 2020:

There are 34,678 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

-Quebec: 17,521 confirmed (including 805 deaths, 3,315 resolved)

-Ontario: 11,305 confirmed (including 573 deaths, 4,875 resolved)

-Alberta: 2,562 confirmed (including 51 deaths, 1,162 resolved)

-British Columbia: 1,647 confirmed (including 81 deaths, 987 resolved)

-Nova Scotia: 649 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 184 resolved)

-Saskatchewan: 309 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 234 resolved), 4 presumptive

-Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 189 resolved)

-Manitoba: 243 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 140 resolved), 10 presumptive

-New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 87 resolved)

-Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)

-Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

-Yukon: 9 confirmed (including 7 resolved)

-Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

-Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Saturday 7:55 p.m.: A suspect has been charged after a Toronto enforcement officer was assaulted in a city park on Friday.

The city also reported 201 new COVID-19 cases and eight more coronavirus-related deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

The latest tallies brought Toronto’s total number of cases to 3,346 cases, including 3,013 that were confirmed and 333 classified as probable cases. Of these cases, 274 patients are hospitalized, 98 in intensive care units. To date, 162 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto.

Despite the pandemic’s deadly numbers, Toronto city staff received 440 new complaints on Friday about residents using banned outdoor amenities or breaching physical distancing rules in parks. Bylaw and police officers issued an additional 19 tickets for a total of 338 handed out over the last two weeks, the city said in a news release.

7:05 p.m.: New Yorkers will be able to get marriage licenses online and wed via video during the crisis.

Many marriage bureaus have been closed because of the health emergency, leaving couples unable to get licences because the state requires the betrothed to complete their application in person.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going to order that provision waived to let couples apply remotely, his office said Saturday. The state will also enable town and city clerks to conduct weddings by video.

“There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no,” the governor said with a chuckle.

11:25 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep the border closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days.

Trudeau says it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S.-Canada border will be among the first borders to open. Nearly 200,000 people normally cross the border daily.